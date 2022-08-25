Crews battle industrial fire in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Thick, black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from an industrial area near 199 Street and 113 Avenue N.W. Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it received a call just before 3 p.m. about a fire outside a building, which appears to be the Winterburn Transfer Station.

Ten units were called out to try to get the fire under control.

Firefighters appeared to be trying to stop the flames from spreading to nearby trees and brush.

Cleanit Greenit Composting System Inc. is also located in the same industrial area.

The cause of this fire has not yet been determined and the fire department says there are no reported injuries.

More to come…