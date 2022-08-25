Menu

Fire

Crews battle industrial fire in west Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 6:05 pm
industrial fire View image in full screen
Crews on scene at a fire near 199 Street and 113 Avenue NW on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Global News

Thick, black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from an industrial area near 199 Street and 113 Avenue N.W. Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says it received a call just before 3 p.m. about a fire outside a building, which appears to be the Winterburn Transfer Station.

Ten units were called out to try to get the fire under control.

Firefighters appeared to be trying to stop the flames from spreading to nearby trees and brush.

Cleanit Greenit Composting System Inc. is also located in the same industrial area.

The cause of this fire has not yet been determined and the fire department says there are no reported injuries.

Global News has a crew on scene.

More to come…  

