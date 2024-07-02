Canadian dead in Ireland, Global Affairs Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian has died while in Ireland, Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Tuesday.

The department told Global News in an emailed statement that it was aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Ireland and officials were providing consular assistance to the family.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in Ireland. We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Irish public broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann had reported earlier on Tuesday that a Canadian tourist from Montreal was assaulted in Dublin on June 23 and later died in Mater Hospital.

Global Affairs Canada did not confirm the details of that report and Global News has not independently verified whether the individual was from Montreal.

Global News asked Irish police in Dublin whether they could confirm the details of the RTE report.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Garda — the Irish national police force — told Global News that they were investigating the case of a man in his 40s who was assaulted on June 23 and later died in Mater Hospital on Tuesday, but did not say whether he was Canadian.

They did not confirm the man’s name or whether he was from Montreal.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident, law enforcement confirmed to Global News in an email, with two of them charged.

The two men charged have since appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

The Irish police spokesperson said no further information could be provided due to the case being before the courts, however investigations were ongoing.

—with files from Global News’ Bryan Mullan