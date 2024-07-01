Canadiens sign Alex Barré-Boulet to one-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Alex Barré-Boulet to a one-year, one-way contract.
The Canadiens did not provide the contract’s value, but multiple outlets report it’s worth US$775,000.
Barré-Boulet had six goals and three assists in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.
The 27-year-old from Montmagny, Que., native also had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 23 games with the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch before adding seven points (4G, 3A) in eight playoff contests.
In 68 career NHL games with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken, the left-shot forward has totalled 18 points (12 goals, six assists).
Comments