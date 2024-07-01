Where to catch fireworks in the Southern Interior this Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to catch a fireworks show this Canada Day there are plenty of opportunities across the Okanagan Valley.

The south end of the valley has the 74th edition of the Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta Canada Day celebration and firework show. The pyrotechnic showcase rolls out on Gyro Beach beginning at 10 p.m. and is hosted by the Osoyoos Festival Society.

Penticton will also have fireworks with the Lakeside Resort hosting the show at 10 p.m. There will be good views from around the beach at Okanagan Lake Park, with the show firing from a barge on the water.

A short drive away, in Peachland, an afternoon party and parade will set the stage for fireworks over the lake at 10 p.m. Best views for that show will be Beach Avenue.

The big show in Kelowna will also be at 10 p.m., when fireworks brighten the night sky over Waterfront Park.

Vernon will be offering up something a little different Monday night. The country’s 157th birthday will be celebrated with the valley’s first drone show.

Like the fireworks shows in other parts of the valley, it will take place at 10 p.m. and will feature 250 drones in a performance to take place over 15 minutes.

Polson Park will be the best place to catch the festivities.

In the north end of the valley, Enderby will also have fireworks this Canada Day, courtesy of the Enderby and District Fire Department and Riverside RV Park. Organizers say there will be a purple emphasis to the fireworks display, in tribute to Harry Jones, Jr.

A Category 2 burning ban was imposed by the BC Wildfire Service on all fire centres excluding the Southeast and Northwest fire centres includes fireworks. That means while it is still possible for individuals to purchase fireworks from online distributors, using them is banned.

Areas that are able to set off fireworks had to apply for a provincial exemption for the show to go on.