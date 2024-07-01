Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Intense thunder and rain may be rolling into the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch Monday morning for the greater Vernon and Kelowna areas, as well as the Shuswap and North Thompson.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” reads the notification from the National Weather Agency.

At around 1 p.m., Environment Canada upgraded the watch notice to a warning for the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain,” read the report.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The severe cell is located 15 km northeast of Salmon Arm over Highway 97A and is moving southeast at 25 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

1:55 Summer travel season kicks-off in B.C.

Severe weather already hit the Southern Interior on Sunday, with Savona near Kamloops being hardest hit.

A Sunday storm closed Highway 1 to traffic from mid-afternoon until just after 9 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the flooding was significant and its Emergency Operations Centre was activated Monday morning.

There were at least 20 homes affected by the flooding. There were, however, no injuries, no impact to critical infrastructure, and roads have re-opened.