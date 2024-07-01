At least 20 homes damaged by flash flooding in Savona, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say there were no injuries or damage to critical infrastructure from a flash flood that forced the closure of part of Highway 1 through Savona, B.C., on Sunday night.

The route through the community west of Kamloops was inundated Sunday evening, following heavy thunderstorm activity in the area.

The route has since reopened, but drivers are being warned of reduced speed limits to accommodate work crews in the area.

While no one was hurt, at least 20 homes are believed to have been damaged in the flood.

“It did rain hard throughout the region last evening and I think this one just hit the right spot or the wrong spot, however you want to look at it, for the Savona area,” Thomspon Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre spokesperson Amanda Ellison said.

“I think we were aware that there was a warning for thunder and lightning storms and some heavy rain, but we were not aware of an imminent threat of flooding in that region.”

The Thompson Nicola Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Monday.

Anyone whose property was affected is asked to call the district at 250-377-7188.