Environment

At least 20 homes damaged by flash flooding in Savona, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. outlines flood and wildfire protection methods'
B.C. outlines flood and wildfire protection methods
Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma discusses the measures the provincial government is taking to combat climate emergencies, such as extreme flooding and more severe wildfire seasons. – Mar 22, 2024
Officials say there were no injuries or damage to critical infrastructure from a flash flood that forced the closure of part of Highway 1 through Savona, B.C., on Sunday night.

The route through the community west of Kamloops was inundated Sunday evening, following heavy thunderstorm activity in the area.

The route has since reopened, but drivers are being warned of reduced speed limits to accommodate work crews in the area.

While no one was hurt, at least 20 homes are believed to have been damaged in the flood.

“It did rain hard throughout the region last evening and I think this one just hit the right spot or the wrong spot, however you want to look at it, for the Savona area,” Thomspon Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre spokesperson Amanda Ellison said.

“I think we were aware that there was a warning for thunder and lightning storms and some heavy rain, but we were not aware of an imminent threat of flooding in that region.”

The Thompson Nicola Regional District activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Monday.

Anyone whose property was affected is asked to call the district at 250-377-7188.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

