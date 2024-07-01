Vancouver Canucks sign Jake DeBrusk in flurry of free agency moves

See more sharing options

There were plenty of moving parts as NHL free agency opened Monday with the Vancouver Canucks picking up several new parts and shedding others.

The club added several forwards, including former Boston Bruin Jake DeBrusk, who will fill a top-six forward role and is expected to serve as a winger for Elias Pettersson.

🗣️ “I had a really good feeling about [Vancouver]… It’s been really exciting. I can’t wait to get to the city, I can’t wait to get started.” Jake DeBrusk meets with the media after he signs with the Vancouver Canucks. pic.twitter.com/Pgq5ZKOop5 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2024

The Canucks signed the 27-year-old left winger to a seven-year deal with an annual average value (AAV) of $5.5 million.

DeBrusk scored 19 goals and posted 40 points with the Bruins last year.

“I had a really good feeling about them,” DeBruks said of Vancouver.

“I’ve been overwhelmed through the whole day, it’s been really exciting, It’s something I just can’t wait to get to the city, I can’t wait to get started.”

DeBrusk wasn’t the only Bruin the Canucks signed.

The club also signed Langley, B.C., native and former BCHL Surrey Eagle Danton Heinen to a two-year deal worth $2.25 million AAV.

Heinin is expected to serve as a bottom-six winger. The 28-year-old posted 17 goals and 36 points with Boston last year.

And Vancouver acquired former Boston defenceman Derek Forbort on a one-year, $1.5-million AAV contract.

The six-foot-four, left-shot defender posted four assists in 35 games with Boston last year.

Vancouver also signed former Nashville Predator Keifer Sherwood to a two-year, $1.5 million AAV contract.

The 29-year-old right winger scored 10 goals and posted 17 points with the Predators last year.

And the club agreed to terms with 25-year-old goaltender Jiří Patera. Patera has logged eight NHL games with the Las Vegas Golden Knights but has primarily played in the AHL.

The two-year, two-way contract could see the 25-year-old Czech goalie playing for the AHL Canucks, potentially opening the door for Arturs Silovs to move up to the NHL Canucks’ bench following his breakout playoff performance.

The acquisitions came as Vancouver said goodbye to centre Elias Lindholm and massive defenceman Nikita Zadorov, both of whom were acquired mid-season as the Canucks geared up for a playoff run.

Ironically, both were picked up by the Boston Bruins.

Zadorov signed a six-year deal worth $5 million per season, while Lindholm signed a seven-year deal worth $7.5 million per season.

The wheeling and dealing came as Vancouver missed out on two elite forwards it was reportedly gunning for.

Jake Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63-million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning after they acquired his rights from the Carolina Hurricanes.

And Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year, $24-million contract with the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks also revealed the date of their home opener on Monday. The club will face off against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9.