Canada

‘Bleak picture’: Quebec moving day sees scores of renters still hunting for new home

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Social housing groups propose solutions to housing crisis ahead of Quebec moving day'
Social housing groups propose solutions to housing crisis ahead of Quebec moving day
Just days away from Quebec's unofficial moving day on July 1st, tenant-rights advocates say the housing crisis is worsening. They say more people will end up on the streets if all levels of government don't change their strategy. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.
In Quebec, hundreds of people are on the hunt for a new home as July 1 marks the province’s traditional moving day.

The Front d’Action Populaire en Réaménagement Urbain (FRAPRU), a housing advocacy organization, said Monday that some 1,300 households are still looking for help in finding a place to live. Of those, 147 are in Montreal.

“It’s a bleak picture,” said FRAPRU spokesperson Veronique Laflamme.

In Quebec, the majority of leases end on Canada Day. The annual migration sees renters play musical chairs with apartments.

Finding housing was “extremely difficult” this year, according to FRAPRU. Laflamme said vacancy rates hovered below three per cent all over the province.

Click to play video: 'Montreal SPCA calling for help, overwhelmed with abandoned dogs ahead of moving day'
Montreal SPCA calling for help, overwhelmed with abandoned dogs ahead of moving day
Montreal’s municipal housing office, known as the OMHM, confirmed it has received 811 calls for assistance since the beginning of 2024. It has helped 244 households in their search for new abodes and it says 38 tenants have found temporary accommodations.

“The teams are continuing their work with supported households to find a lasting housing solution,” the OMHM said in an emailed statement Monday.

“On July 1, people should contact 311 if they are at risk of becoming homeless.”

with files from Global’s Matilda Cerone and The Canadian Press

