Canada

Quebec looks to curb evictions with new housing bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s housing market summer outlook'
Canada’s housing market summer outlook
RELATED: The real estate market is constantly changing and as we head into the summer months, experts are beginning to see a number of trends unfold. Real estate agent Anya Ettinger joins Antony Robart to share the impact these trends could have on Canadians.
Quebec’s housing minister has tabled a bill that would impose a three-year moratorium on certain types of evictions and boost protections for low-income senior renters.

France-Élaine Duranceau’s proposed legislation would prevent landlords from evicting renters in order to subdivide, enlarge or change the use of a unit.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An owner would still be allowed to take back a unit in order to move in a close family member.

The moratorium would last three years, but it would end early if the apartment vacancy rate for Quebec cities with more than 10,000 people reaches three per cent.

Duranceau’s bill would also extend Quebec’s law against evicting low-income seniors to cover people beginning at age 65 instead of 70, and it would raise the income at which a person becomes eligible.

The government estimates that some 24,000 households would be protected by this new measure.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

