Crime

Victim severely injured during assault with bladed weapon: Regina police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 1, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina police are turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who is wanted in relation following a recent 'severe injury' incident. File / Getty
Regina police are looking for a man who they say used a “large, bladed weapon” during an assault at a business on Friday night.

This incident, which police say left the victim with a “severe injury,” took place after 11 p.m. at a business in the 4100 block of 5th Avenue.

Police arriving at the scene helped the victim by applying tourniquets to his arm, police say. “EMS attended and transported the victim to the hospital where he remains with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the victim was attacked by a man, 25 to 35 years old, with medium build and short black hair. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black hat.

Victim severely injured during assault with bladed weapon: Regina police - image View image in full screen
Photo provided / Regina Police Service
Officers say the suspect and another male both fled on foot prior before police arrived at the scene.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information to call officers at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

