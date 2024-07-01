Edmonton Oilers re-sign Connor Brown as NHL free agency period gets underway

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Oilers’ key penalty killers who gained praise for his performance during the team’s 2024 Stanley Cup Final is staying in Edmonton.

The Oilers announced Monday that the club has re-signed winger Connor Brown to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.

The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with the Oilers last summer. Coming off a major injury the season before, he played 71 games for the Oilers during the 2023-24 regular season, scoring four goals and chipping in with eight assists.

It was in the playoffs that Brown truly shined. He was on the ice for 19 playoff games and scored two goals with four assists for six points. He also led Edmonton with three shorthanded points.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) skates during Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on June 24 in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Ontario native has played with Toronto, Ottawa and Washington over the course of an NHL career that has seen him play 519 regular season games, scoring 94 goals and 134 assists.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers also announced the re-signing of James Hamblin, Noel Hoefenmayer and Noah Philp on Monday.

Hamblin signs 2-year deal

The club signed Hamblin to a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Alberta’s capital, split the 2023-24 season between the Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s American Hockey League affiliate.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers left wing James Hamblin (57) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

With the Oilers, Hamblin played in 31 regular season games in 2023-24, in which he scored the first two goals of his NHL career.

In his career, he has played 41 regular season games with the Oilers.

Hoefenmayer agrees to 1-year contract

Hoefenmayer, a 25-year-old defenceman who was originally a fourth-round draft pick for the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Jeffrey Viel (28) as Noel Hoefenmayer (81) defends during first period NHL preseason action in Winnipeg on Monday September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

He spent last season in Bakersfield.

Former Golden Bear re-signs with Oilers

Philp, a 25-year-old forward whose resume includes having spent 2019 to 2022 with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, signed a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 at the NHL level.

View image in full screen Seattle Kraken defenceman Adam Larsson check Edmonton Oilers forward Noah Philp during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Seattle. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Before joining the Oilers organization, Philp spent four seasons of his hockey career playing with the Kootenay Ice and Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

Qualifying offers tendered

On Sunday, the Oilers announced the club had tendered qualifying offers to restricted free agents Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg and Raphael Lavoie.

Over the weekend, the club also announced it had placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout.

Two years ago, Campbell signed a five-year, US$25-million contract. Last season, he lost his starting goaltender role with the Oilers to Stuart Skinner and was demoted to the AHL.