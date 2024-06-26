With his future as an Oiler uncertain, Adam Henrique says playing in Edmonton is ‘on another level’

Send this page to someone via email

Just two days after the Edmonton Oilers lost in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Adam Henrique, who only joined the team in March, acknowledged there is a lot to think about in a short time as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in just five days.

“It’s such a quick turnaround here,” the veteran forward told reporters at an end-of-season news conference at Rogers Place.

The 34-year-old Ontario native had previously spent his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils, but noted joining the Oilers “exceeded my expectations” and he and his family now have a lot to consider if the team offers him a new contract.

“We don’t know yet,” he said about what he expects to do, noting he has only had preliminary talks with his family about what to consider. “(But) I don’t think money is the No. 1 thing for me at this point in my career.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a price for winning. Being on a team like Edmonton that’s so close, and year after year now, the Stanley Cup is the goal, … renews the passion in the game a bit.”

View image in full screen Fans try to get the attention of Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique before Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

On March 6, Henrique and Sam Carrick were traded by Anaheim to Edmonton in a deal that also involved the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Henrique showed he could be adaptable and play on any line and also spent time on the Oilers’ penalty killing units, which proved to be masterful at their jobs during the playoffs.

The playoff run saw Henrique score four goals and collect three assist over 17 games. An injury forced him to miss several post-season games.

The centre suggested to reporters that while he enjoyed his time in Anaheim and New Jersey, he was unprepared for the passion he would see from fans in Alberta’s capital.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s on another level,” he explained. “(The fans) feel like they’re a part of it along with the players.

“To see how much the team means to the city and the fans was pretty special.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "To see how much the team means to the city and the fans was pretty special."

Henrique noted that the fans’ love for the team did not cross a line where he felt overwhelmed and noted fans have been very respectful towards him and his family.

“To be here and see the city really come together and celebrate — each step along the way just got more and more intense,” he noted. “I would think the best fans in the league.”

When it comes to a future NHL player contract, Henrique suggested that to play on a special team that could legitimately challenge for the Stanley Cup is something a player may consider taking a pay cut for.

“As far as dollars goes, there’s an understanding it might cost a bit. … Whatever that is, it could be worth it in the end.”

Story continues below advertisement

Henrique spoke about how in his brief time with the Oilers, he has noticed how the team’s most important two players have pushed the team towards success.

“Connor (McDavid) and Leon (Draisaitl), the day to day, they’re the best in the world,” he said. “But they’re still trying to get better. So I think that drives the entire group to try and get better.

“(It) pushes the team to another level.”