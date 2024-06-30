Menu

Headline link
Headline link
Sports

Oilers place goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for purpose of buyout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
What impact has Rogers Place had on downtown Edmonton?
WATCH: The Oilers’ recent playoff run put Edmonton’s downtown and Rogers Place in the global spotlight. Former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel joined us on Global News Morning to talk about the impact the downtown area has had on the city.
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Campbell signed a five-year, US$25-million contract in July 2022 to be Edmonton’s No. 1 crease option.

However, he never found traction with his new team after leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Campbell lost the starting job to Stuart Skinner and was eventually put on waivers before being demoted to the American Hockey League.

The 32-year-old has three years left on his deal.

In other moves, the Oilers made qualifying offers to forwards Dylan Holloway, Raphael Lavoie and James Hamblin, along with defencemen Philip Broberg and Noel Hoefenmayer.

Edmonton did not make qualifying offers to forward Carter Savoie and goaltender Ryan Fanti, making them free agents.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

