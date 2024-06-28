SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign goaltender Calvin Pickard to 2-year extension

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed goalie Calvin Pickard to a two-year extension.

The team announced the extension on Friday afternoon. The contract comes with an average annual value of $1 million.

Pickard made 20 starts for Edmonton during the 2023-24 NHL season. The 32-year-old made three appearances during the Stanley Cup playoffs, including his first post-season victory in the series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Pickard replaced goaltender Stuart Skinner in the third period of Game 3 of the second-round series against the Canucks. He got the start in Game 4, and the Oilers went on to win that game 3-2. Pickard also started in Game 5 of the series, which ended in a 3-2 Oilers loss.

Oilers say Holland’s contract will not be extended
Pickard, a Moncton, N.B., native, started the season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, playing four games with a 2-2-0 record.

The goaltender made his first start with the Oilers on Nov. 21 in Florida. He earned his first win with the team on Dec. 10 against the New Jersey Devils.

Over the 23 games with the Oilers this season, Pickard posted a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

