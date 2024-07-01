Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspects in tow truck shootings in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Toronto police are looking for suspects involved in multiple tow-truck-related shootings and firearm discharges that took place in the city’s east end over the past 24 hours.

Officers responded to eight weapon-discharge incidents that are tow-truck related between Saturday at 2 a.m. and Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in 41 Division and 42 Division in Scarborough.

Police say the suspect vehicle went to eight separate locations with the rear passenger firing shots multiple times at the victims’ addresses.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is the same stolen vehicle involved in all the shootings.

There are no reports of people struck, but several vehicles and residences were hit.

Officials say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a stolen dark, newer model, four-door, Honda CRV.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

