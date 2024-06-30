Gananoque Ribfest draws crowds and funds for local charities despite weather setback

Send this page to someone via email

The aroma of smoked meats filled the air in Gananoque this weekend as the town hosted its annual Ribfest, a fundraiser for local Rotary and Lions clubs.

Out of the smoker and hot off the grill, the meaty cuts made Gananoque’s Ribfest the place to be.

Attendees who spoke to Global News described Ribfest as a fun family activity and a chance to eat some “fantastic” ribs.

While lines formed at each of the four rib vendors, that wasn’t the only attraction at the annual event. The grounds were filled with various local and regional vendors, adding to the festive atmosphere.

With over 30 hours of live music, it’s no wonder Ribfest can draw a crowd.

“This event delivers 15,000 attendees or more on a typical year. But it also generates enormous amounts of funds for two of our local service clubs, the Rotary and the Lions,” said Gananoque Mayor John Beddows.

The main attraction is the ribs. Organizers say they’ll sell upwards of six tons in a good year. That translates to about $75,000 coming back into the local community.

Bern Hudson of the Rotary Club emphasized the importance of the event. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We bring in over half of the money that we raise to run all of our programs and our good works here in the community.”

Deborah Donaldson of the Lions Club echoed the sentiment: “Yes, this is definitely one of our biggest. It’s where we work together, as you can see with the lovely T-shirts that match.”

Despite the inclement weather on Saturday, which forced a day-long cancellation, the grills and smokers were fired up and ready to finish the weekend strong and aim for the winner’s trophy.

These meals are helping fund local initiatives year-round.