Body found, 2 still missing as search continues for boaters near Grand Rapids, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a man has been found as the search continues for missing boaters near Grand Rapids, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Friday, three men aged 28, 29 and 31 from Misipawistik Cree Nation were boating to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose.

Police say they were returning to the community but did not show up at their meeting place and have yet to contact anyone.

0:49 City councillor open to meeting with family of teen who drowned

Many resources were used to search for the men and several personal items belonging to the missing boaters were found along the shoreline.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, the body of the 31-year-old man was found in the water.

Police say they continue to search for the remaining two missing men.