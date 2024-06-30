Menu

Canada

Body found, 2 still missing as search continues for boaters near Grand Rapids, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 30, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown. File / Global News
The body of a man has been found as the search continues for missing boaters near Grand Rapids, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Friday, three men aged 28, 29 and 31 from Misipawistik Cree Nation were boating to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose.

Police say they were returning to the community but did not show up at their meeting place and have yet to contact anyone.

Click to play video: 'City councillor open to meeting with family of teen who drowned'
City councillor open to meeting with family of teen who drowned
Many resources were used to search for the men and several personal items belonging to the missing boaters were found along the shoreline.

On Saturday, the body of the 31-year-old man was found in the water.

Police say they continue to search for the remaining two missing men.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

