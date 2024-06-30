Where should you go to celebrate Canada Day in B.C.’s South Coast?

Send this page to someone via email

Festivities and celebrations are planned for municipalities across B.C.’s South Coast on Monday.

There is no shortage of events across the region, where hundreds of thousands of Canadians are expected to celebrate.

In Vancouver, the 28th annual event at Canada Place will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The event, Canada Together, is presented by the Port of Vancouver and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. It is also planned in collaboration with local Indigenous groups such as the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

The theme of the event is “Weaving together the fabric of a nation,” which honours Canada’s diversity and the ability that Canadians have to share cultures with one another.

The celebration is held at both indoor and outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and surrounding city streets.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend.

Once again, the City of Vancouver will not be holding a firework show, and hasn’t since 2019.

In Burnaby, three free Canada Day celebrations will be held across the city.

One will be at Edmonds Plaza and Park and feature live entertainment, activities for kids, games and more. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Another event will be at the Burnaby Village Museum. The 10-acre site will be sharing histories of Burnaby’s unique diverse communities.

The free festivities include multicultural family entertainment, displays and demonstrations and face-painting, and will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last event in Burnaby will be StreetFest on Central, Monday evening. It will be located at Burnaby’s Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park.

It will be a full night of fun and will include live music, food trucks, kid activities and a final fireworks show at Central Park at 10:15 p.m.

In Surrey, an all-day celebration will be held at the Bull Reid Millennium Amphitheatre and will have live performances from the The Sheepdogs, Sass Jordan and Don Amero.

That free event will run from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will have a fireworks show at the end of the night.

It will also include cultural sharing, family entertainment, amusement rides and food trucks.

In North Vancouver, a Canada Day celebration will be held at The Shipyards in Lonsdale. It is put on by the Rotary Club of Lions Gate North Vancouver.

The free event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have tons of live music and children’s games and activities.

In Coquitlam, the city is hosting an event at Town Centre Park. It will run from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will be capped off with a fireworks show.

The event will have 10 performances showcasing different multicultural music including Latin jazz, Japanese pop and Bollywood music.

A free event will also be held in Fort Langley at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. It is a free event and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other celebrations are being held across B.C. Those who wish to attend an event are encouraged to look up their own municipalities to check out for what is scheduled.

Canada Day 2024 marks the nation’s 157th anniversary of Canada’s founding.