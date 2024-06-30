Recipe: H2 Kitchen and Bar’s St. Louis ribs

Send this page to someone via email

Summer cookouts are always fun and what better way to entertain a crowd than with a smokehouse favourite?

Chef Steve Rutherford, executive chef for the Westin Bayshore, joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC with H2 Kitchen + Bar’s St. Louis Ribs.

H2 St. Louis Ribs

Ingredients:

4 St. Louis Ribs, silver skin removed

200 ml Bayshore Honey

200 ml Unsalted Butter

H2 Rub Seasoning:

100 g Kosher Salt

70 g Ground Black Pepper

70 g Brown Sugar

70 g White Sugar

70 g Paprika

35 g Smoked Paprika

35 g Garlic Powder

50 g Onion Powder

10 g Ground Cumin

12 g Ground Coriander

5 g Dried Ground Thyme

5 g Dried Ground Oregano

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly until evenly blended. Set aside.

H2 OG BBQ Sauce:

420 ml Ketchup

120 ml Water

60 ml Apple Cider Vinegar

60 ml White Vinegar

60 ml Brown Sugar

60 ml Apple Sauce

15 ml Bayshore Honey

15 ml Molasses

10 ml Yellow Mustard

35 ml Worcestershire Sauce

15 ml Ground Chipotle Powder

15 ml Ground Cumin

8 ml Kosher Salt

8 ml Ground Black Pepper

8 ml Smoked Paprika

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until incorporated. Pour into a container, label, and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Yield: 1 liter.

To Prepare the Ribs for Smoking: