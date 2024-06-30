Recipe: H2 Kitchen and Bar’s St. Louis ribs

Summer cookouts are always fun and what better way to entertain a crowd than with a smokehouse favourite?
Chef Steve Rutherford, executive chef for the Westin Bayshore, joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend BC with H2 Kitchen + Bar’s St. Louis Ribs.
H2 St. Louis Ribs
Ingredients:
- 4 St. Louis Ribs, silver skin removed
- 200 ml Bayshore Honey
- 200 ml Unsalted Butter
H2 Rub Seasoning:
- 100 g Kosher Salt
- 70 g Ground Black Pepper
- 70 g Brown Sugar
- 70 g White Sugar
- 70 g Paprika
- 35 g Smoked Paprika
- 35 g Garlic Powder
- 50 g Onion Powder
- 10 g Ground Cumin
- 12 g Ground Coriander
- 5 g Dried Ground Thyme
- 5 g Dried Ground Oregano
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly until evenly blended. Set aside.
H2 OG BBQ Sauce:
- 420 ml Ketchup
- 120 ml Water
- 60 ml Apple Cider Vinegar
- 60 ml White Vinegar
- 60 ml Brown Sugar
- 60 ml Apple Sauce
- 15 ml Bayshore Honey
- 15 ml Molasses
- 10 ml Yellow Mustard
- 35 ml Worcestershire Sauce
- 15 ml Ground Chipotle Powder
- 15 ml Ground Cumin
- 8 ml Kosher Salt
- 8 ml Ground Black Pepper
- 8 ml Smoked Paprika
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until incorporated. Pour into a container, label, and refrigerate for up to 1 month. Yield: 1 liter.
To Prepare the Ribs for Smoking:
- Sprinkle the rub liberally over the prepared ribs on a baking sheet. Rub into the ribs and refrigerate for 4 to 24 hours.
- Preheat smoker to 225 F. Place ribs bone side down directly on the rack and smoke for 3.5 hours.
- Remove ribs and place onto aluminum foil. Rub each rib with 50 ml of honey and 50 ml of butter. Wrap tightly in foil and place back on the smoker for 1 hour.
- Remove ribs and let rest for 1 hour before eating. Ribs can be held at 150 F for up to 3 hours. Serve BBQ sauce on the side or spread over ribs.
