Crash involving 4 motorcycles along Glenmore Trail sends 1 rider to hospital

Calgary police are investigating after a group of motorcycles was involved in a collision along Glenmore Trail on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the scene east of Deerfoot Trail.

Police said four motorcycles were riding together when one of them lost control and crashed.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Another person was also sent to hospital, but police are unsure of their condition.

The collision led to road closures and traffic tie-ups in the area, including the eastbound lane of Glenmore Trail.

Police said the Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit is investigating a number of factors that could have led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.