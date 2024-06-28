Menu

Health

Construction begins for addictions recovery centre on Siksika Nation

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Construction begins for Recovery Centre on Siksika Nation'
Construction begins for Recovery Centre on Siksika Nation
WATCH: The provincial government was on Siksika Nation this morning for a blessing of the grounds which will host a new addictions recovery centre. Construction has now begun on the facility, offering an Indigenous-led approach to healing.
A new addictions treatment centre will open on Siksika Nation in fall of 2025.

Officials with the Alberta government and Siksika Nation broke ground on the Siksika Recovery Community Centre Friday morning.

The $35-million investment will add 76 long-term addiction treatment beds for up 300 Indigenous and non-Indigenous people every year.

The Siksika Recovery Community is part of a larger initiative to build 11 recovery communities across the province. That includes two already open in Red Deer and Lethbridge, two in Calgary and Gunn, expected to open in the coming months and two more in Edmonton and Grande Prairie that are still in the planning stages.

Click to play video: '75-bed recovery centre planned for Tsuut’ina Nation'
75-bed recovery centre planned for Tsuut’ina Nation
