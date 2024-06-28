Construction begins for addictions recovery centre on Siksika Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A new addictions treatment centre will open on Siksika Nation in fall of 2025.

Officials with the Alberta government and Siksika Nation broke ground on the Siksika Recovery Community Centre Friday morning.

The $35-million investment will add 76 long-term addiction treatment beds for up 300 Indigenous and non-Indigenous people every year.

The Siksika Recovery Community is part of a larger initiative to build 11 recovery communities across the province. That includes two already open in Red Deer and Lethbridge, two in Calgary and Gunn, expected to open in the coming months and two more in Edmonton and Grande Prairie that are still in the planning stages.