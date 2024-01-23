Menu

Health

Indigenous-led addictions treatment centre announced in North Battleford, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Métis Nation–Saskatchewan pledges to fund North Battleford shelter facing closure View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government is funding a new Indigenous-led addictions treatment centre in North Battleford, Sask. The centre is scheduled to open by the spring. File / Global News
A 14-bed addictions treatment centre is being established in North Battleford, Sask. after Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres in Alberta announced that it would be expanding into the prairie province.

The organization said it was picked by the Government of Saskatchewan for this project and that the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre would be converted into a recovery centre.

Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres describes itself as an accredited Indigenous addictions treatment centre that was established near St. Albert, Alta., that offers Indigenous wholistic treatment.

“Our proven success in treatment and recovery will provide a culturally safe space for those seeking treatment. The new centre will help individuals in recovery spiritually by bringing them back to culture and ceremony. When you help heal the spirit and soul, you help those in their recovery journey. To address addiction, we must address trauma,” Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres said.

Story continues below advertisement

The new facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

