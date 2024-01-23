Indigenous-led addictions treatment centre announced in North Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-bed addictions treatment centre is being established in North Battleford, Sask. after Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres in Alberta announced that it would be expanding into the prairie province.

The organization said it was picked by the Government of Saskatchewan for this project and that the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre would be converted into a recovery centre.

Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres describes itself as an accredited Indigenous addictions treatment centre that was established near St. Albert, Alta., that offers Indigenous wholistic treatment.

“Our proven success in treatment and recovery will provide a culturally safe space for those seeking treatment. The new centre will help individuals in recovery spiritually by bringing them back to culture and ceremony. When you help heal the spirit and soul, you help those in their recovery journey. To address addiction, we must address trauma,” Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres said.

The new facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.