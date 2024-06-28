Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

B.C. LGBTQ2 activist who fought the government and won inducted to Order of Canada

An icon of Vancouver’s queer communities has been honoured with induction to the Order of Canada.

“What an amazing thing to be part of,” Janine Fuller told Global News. “You’re kind of blown away for a while. I’ve known for a while now and I think it’s being seen to be part of something that’s so big.”

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes wins NHL’s Norris Trophy

The Vancouver Canucks might not have won the Stanley Cup, but their captain has taken home a significant piece of hardware.

The 24-year-old blueliner was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Thursday, the NHL’s top honour for a defenceman who demonstrates “the greatest all-round ability” in the regular season.

B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes ‘happy and healthy’ third child

B.C. Premier David Eby and his wife have welcomed their third child, a brand new baby girl.

Eby shared a photo on Thursday of his wife Cailey Lynch and the newborn, dubbed Gwendolyn Kay Eby, who came into the world weighing nine pounds and six ounces.

Eby said the infant, Gwen for short, was named after her great-grandmother, a longtime Victoria resident.

Deer gives birth to triplets in B.C. backyard

A couple in Lillooet witnessed a rare sight in their backyard a few weeks ago: the birth of three fawns.

Marine Rose told Global News that she and her husband noticed a doe hanging around their house and refusing to leave.

Deer are common in their area, so they didn’t think much about it. However, just a few days later, they found the doe in their children’s old sandbox, giving birth to three fawns.

And, finally, ahead of Canada Day on Monday, take our special Canada Day quiz!