Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 6:34 pm
2 min read
Premier David Eby, his wife Cailey Lunch and their newborn daughter Gwen. View image in full screen
Premier David Eby, his wife Cailey Lunch and their newborn daughter Gwen. David Eby / X
Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

B.C. LGBTQ2 activist who fought the government and won inducted to Order of Canada

An icon of Vancouver’s queer communities has been honoured with induction to the Order of Canada.

“What an amazing thing to be part of,” Janine Fuller told Global News. “You’re kind of blown away for a while. I’ve known for a while now and I think it’s being seen to be part of something that’s so big.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver 2SLGBTQI+ activist named to Order of Canada'
Vancouver 2SLGBTQI+ activist named to Order of Canada

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes wins NHL’s Norris Trophy

The Vancouver Canucks might not have won the Stanley Cup, but their captain has taken home a significant piece of hardware.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 24-year-old blueliner was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Thursday, the NHL’s top honour for a defenceman who demonstrates “the greatest all-round ability” in the regular season.

B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes ‘happy and healthy’ third child

B.C. Premier David Eby and his wife have welcomed their third child, a brand new baby girl.

Eby shared a photo on Thursday of his wife Cailey Lynch and the newborn, dubbed Gwendolyn Kay Eby, who came into the world weighing nine pounds and six ounces.

Eby said the infant, Gwen for short, was named after her great-grandmother, a longtime Victoria resident.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Premier David Eby and wife welcome third child'
B.C. Premier David Eby and wife welcome third child
Deer gives birth to triplets in B.C. backyard

A couple in Lillooet witnessed a rare sight in their backyard a few weeks ago: the birth of three fawns.

Marine Rose told Global News that she and her husband noticed a doe hanging around their house and refusing to leave.

Deer are common in their area, so they didn’t think much about it. However, just a few days later, they found the doe in their children’s old sandbox, giving birth to three fawns.

Click to play video: 'Deer gives birth to 3 fawns in B.C. backyard sandbox'
Deer gives birth to 3 fawns in B.C. backyard sandbox

And, finally, ahead of Canada Day on Monday, take our special Canada Day quiz!

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

