Deer gives birth to triplets in B.C. backyard

Send this page to someone via email

A couple in Lillooet witnessed a rare sight in their backyard a few weeks ago: the birth of three fawns.

Marine Rose told Global News that she and her husband noticed a doe hanging around their house and refusing to leave.

Deer are common in their area so they didn’t think much about it, however, just a few days later, they found the doe in their children’s old sandbox, giving birth to three fawns.

View image in full screen The deer chose a Lillooet backyard to deliver her three babies. Marnie Rose

View image in full screen The deer chose a Lillooet backyard to deliver her three babies. Marnie Rose

View image in full screen The deer chose a Lillooet backyard to deliver her three babies. Marnie Rose

View image in full screen The deer chose a Lillooet backyard to deliver her three babies. Marnie Rose

View image in full screen The deer chose a Lillooet backyard to deliver her three babies. Marnie Rose

Rose said the experience was fascinating.

Story continues below advertisement

“The doe was standing up cleaning the first two off when she had the last one, and it literally dropped into the sandbox,” she said. “It was an incredible sight.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Rose added that the mom seemed to look to them for encouragement and reassurance.

“She knew we were there and she kept looking at the window, and sometimes I’d talk to her and say everything’s going to be OK,” she said.

Rose said the littlest fawn stayed in their garden for weeks being cared for by its mom, until it was strong enough to leave.

View image in full screen Mom with her three babies. Marnie Rose

They haven’t seen the fawns since last week but Rose said she still looks out her window, hoping they will return.