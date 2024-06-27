B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes ‘happy and healthy’ third child

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby and his wife have welcomed their third child, a brand new baby girl.

Eby shared a photo Thursday of his wife Cailey Lynch and the newborn, dubbed Gwendolyn Kay Eby, who came into the world weighing nine pounds and six ounces.

Welcome to the family new baby Gwendolyn Kay Eby! 9 lbs 6 oz. Everyone is happy and healthy. Gwen’s name comes from Great Grandma, long time Victoria resident, born on the prairies. Thanks to our obstetrics team, the great nursing and hospital staff for all your amazing work ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cwcw9APXE8 — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) June 27, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said the infant, Gwen for short, was named after her great-grandmother, a longtime Victoria resident.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Both the baby and her mother are happy and healthy, Eby said, adding thanks to the nursing and hospital staff.

Congratulations have been rolling in from across the political spectrum, including from his upcoming election rivals Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.