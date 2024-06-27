Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes ‘happy and healthy’ third child

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 9:54 pm
1 min read
After much anticipation, B.C. Premier David Eby and his wife have welcomed their third child, a girl.
B.C. Premier David Eby and his wife have welcomed their third child, a brand new baby girl.

Eby shared a photo Thursday of his wife Cailey Lynch and the newborn, dubbed Gwendolyn Kay Eby, who came into the world weighing nine pounds and six ounces.

Eby said the infant, Gwen for short, was named after her great-grandmother, a longtime Victoria resident.

Both the baby and her mother are happy and healthy, Eby said, adding thanks to the nursing and hospital staff.

Congratulations have been rolling in from across the political spectrum, including from his upcoming election rivals Green Leader Sonia Furstenau, BC United Leader Kevin Falcon and BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

