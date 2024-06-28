Police ID man found dead in south Edmonton apartment; second man charged

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the suspicious death of another man in south Edmonton.

Police responded at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex near 82nd Avenue and 97th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a suite.

The Edmonton Police Service said at the time the homicide section had taken over the investigation, noting one person had been taken into custody.

In an update on Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as Krishnil Mani, 37.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined he died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide.

“Homicide detectives have since charged the man they took into custody, Nathan Nanemahoo, 34, with second degree murder in relation to Mani’s death,” EPS said in a news release.

Police said both men knew one another.