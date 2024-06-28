Menu

Crime

Police ID man found dead in south Edmonton apartment; second man charged

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street in Edmonton on June 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Police tape was seen blocking off the front entrance to a building on 82nd Avenue near 95th Street in Edmonton on June 26, 2024. Kendra Slugoski / Global News
An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the suspicious death of another man in south Edmonton.

Police responded at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex near 82nd Avenue and 97th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a suite.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Edmonton Police Service said at the time the homicide section had taken over the investigation, noting one person had been taken into custody.

In an update on Friday afternoon, police identified the victim as Krishnil Mani, 37.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined he died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide.

“Homicide detectives have since charged the man they took into custody, Nathan Nanemahoo, 34, with second degree murder in relation to Mani’s death,” EPS said in a news release.

Police said both men knew one another.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

