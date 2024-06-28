Menu

Canada

Cybersecurity issue shuts down Regina Co-op cardlock stations

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 5:18 pm
1 min read
The outages have been reported since Wednesday. View image in full screen
The outages have been reported since Wednesday. File / Global News
Several local retail Co-ops and cardlock stations are out of service in Regina as a result of a cybersecurity issue, according to Federated Co-operatives Limited.

The outages have been reported since Wednesday.

“Federated Co-operatives Limited is experiencing a cybersecurity incident that is impacting some internal and customer facing systems at local retail Co-ops and cardlock fuel locations,” said a statement from Regina’s Co-op director of communications, Brad Delorey.

Sherwood Co-op said on Facebook that it is experiencing a system-wide “unplanned IT service outage,” and that its website is offline.

Co-op said the issue is under investigation.

“As a precaution we have shut down some of our systems and brought in third party experts,” Delorey said.

“We regret that this outage has occurred and we thank Co-op members and customers for their patience as our teams work to resolve the issue.”

