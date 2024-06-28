Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Police watchdog investigating incident in North Okanagan

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
Witnesses said numerous police vehicles were seen throughout Thursday on Lavington's Learmouth Road, including the emergency response team truck. View image in full screen
Witnesses said numerous police vehicles were seen throughout Thursday on Lavington's Learmouth Road, including the emergency response team truck. Global News
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a Thursday night incident that shut down traffic through a North Okanagan street amid a heavy RCMP presence.

“The IIO is investigating an incident that took place last night near Learmouth Road and Highway 6,” Simon Druker, media and communications liaison for the Independent Investigations Office said in a statement.

“We are not releasing any further information at this point.”

The police have declined to answer questions about what it was that had the rural street in Lavington locked down early Thursday night.

Witnesses said numerous police vehicles were seen throughout Thursday on Lavington’s Learmouth Road, including the emergency response team truck.

Once police left, a pickup truck with broken windows was towed from the scene.

