Crime

Police investigate overnight fires at 2 Cambridge schools

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. View image in full screen
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A pair of suspicious fires overnight at schools in Cambridge have caught the attention of Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a dumpster was set on fire at a school on Sunset Boulevard in Cambridge at around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police did not provide a name for the school. Blair Road Public School is located on Sunset Boulevard.

A few hours later, emergency services were dispatched to a school on Bismark Drive after a fire had been reported.

Police say a fire in a large storage shed was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department.

Again, police did not name the school but Saint Augustine Catholic School is located on Bismark Drive.

The schools are located just a couple of streets apart from one another.

There were no physical injuries reported to police in connection to either fire.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage with a connection to the incident. They can be reached at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or people can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

