Connor McDavid among 6 players named to Canada’s 4 Nations team

Canada’s team for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will include the NHL’s most valuable player and its playoff MVP.

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid were among the six players announced Friday by Hockey Canada, along with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado defenceman Cale Makar, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point.

MacKinnon was awarded the NHL’s Hart Trophy for the first time in his career on Thursday night, capping a season in which he put up 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists).

McDavid, who was a finalist for the Hart, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as post-season MVP after amassing 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 25 games as the Oilers advanced to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final before losing 2-1 to Florida in the deciding game.

The rest of Canada’s roster will be announced at a later date.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States made up of NHL players, makes its debut next year and will be held Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.