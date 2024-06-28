Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon wins Hart Trophy as NHL’s most valuable player

Send this page to someone via email

Nathan MacKinnon got a call from Sidney Crosby. The next name to pop up on his phone was Wayne Gretzky.

The Colorado Avalanche centre, after a couple frustrating near-misses, finally had the individual accolade he craved — his first Hart Trophy.

MacKinnon was voted the NHL’s most valuable player for the 2023-24 season Thursday at the league’s annual awards show.

View image in full screen Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon stands with his trophies as the recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, left, and Ted Lindsay Award at hockey’s NHL Awards, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/L.E. Baskow

The 29-year-old also took home the Ted Lindsay Award, which honours the most outstanding player in a poll of the NHLPA’s membership.

“You do feel you’re connected to these all-time greats,” MacKinnon said.

"It's cool to have all the support I do. Couldn't do this alone."

MacKinnon finished second to Taylor Hall, then of the New Jersey Devils, in the Hart vote six years ago and was runner-up again — this time to Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl — in 2020.

He was asked in September 2022 if winning MVP honours was still important to him after the past disappointment.

“There was a time when I cared about it a lot,” MacKinnon, who also finished third in 2021, told reporters at the following year’s NHL/NHLPA player media tour. “But I realize I can’t put my faith in how ‘Jimmy from Philly’ or whoever votes.”

It wasn’t really close this time.

MacKinnon, who put up 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points to finish second in league scoring, garnered 137 of 194 first-place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association to top Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and Oilers star Connor McDavid.

“Letting go of things and outcomes and different accolades,” he said of the process the last few years at awards time. “Definitely very fortunate that you guys all voted for me.”

MacKinnon also bested Kucherov and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews in the Ted Lindsay race.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes took the Norris Trophy as the league’s top blueliner, while Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck claimed Vezina Trophy honours as the best netminder.

Chicago Blackhawks centre Connor Bedard secured the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year at the sprawling Fontainebleau hotel and casino.

Hellebuyck, who grabbed his first Vezina in 2020, beat out Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko and Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Growing up my whole goal was to be the best in the world,” said Hellebuyck, who had a .921 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average. “Feels like I’m doing something right.”

Hughes won his first Norris in his first season as Vancouver captain over two previous winners – Colorado’s Cale Makar and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators.

“I can’t talk enough about the growth that I’ve had in the last 18 months,” said Hughes, who led all defencemen with 92 points. “Losing is really hard, and it wasn’t an easy couple years in Vancouver.

“Forced me and a bunch of the guys on the team to re-evaluate what we want to do and what kind of team and organization we want to be.”

Bedard took the Calder over Minnesota Wild defenceman Brock Faber and New Jersey Devils blueliner Luke Hughes.

“There’s a lot of people that go into it,” said Bedard, who had 61 points in his freshman campaign. “Cool to celebrate it with your teammates and family.”

The NHL announced its other winners throughout the playoffs. Vancouver’s Rick Tocchet secured the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach, while Florida captain Aleksander Barkov of the Stanley Cup champion Panthers took the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward.

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Trophy, which goes to the player judged to have exhibited both sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability, for a second time.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram was awarded the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba got the nod for the Mark Messier Leadership Award. Islanders counterpart Anders Lee won the King Clancy Trophy for leadership on and off the ice, as well as contributions in the community.

And Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

Kucherov secured the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer in the regular season for the second time with 144 points. Matthews claimed the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the leading goal-scorer for a third time with 69.

The Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke, Lady Byng and Masterton trophies are voted on by the PWHA.

The Jack Adams is chosen by the NHL Broadcasters Association and the Vezina is selected by league GMs.

The NHL draft goes Friday and Saturday at Sin City’s glitzy Sphere auditorium.

This night, however, belonged to MacKinnon.

“You hear the stories of how dedicated he is,” Bedard said. “(He’s) motivated to be the best he can be, and make his team the best they can be. It’s cool when you see the guys that really put the work in like that get rewarded.”