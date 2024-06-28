California man arrested after N.S. child reports online threat, extortion attempt

Send this page to someone via email

A California man has been arrested after an eight-year-old child in Nova Scotia called local authorities to report someone was threatening to hurt them and their family unless they sent intimate images.

It’s alleged the man admitted to victimizing more than 20 children.

West Hants RCMP said in a news release that they received two calls from the child, “who bravely told the call-taker” about the threats.

“The information and evidence collected clearly indicated someone was attempting to exploit and extort the child and had sent the victim intimate images,” the release said.

RCMP investigators pinpointed the suspect’s IP address to California, and then worked with the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) based at the US Embassy in Ottawa.

Police were able to obtain a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and a 38-year-old man was taken into custody in May.

“(The suspect admitted) to victimizing more than 20 children, including the child who courageously reported the incident to West Hants RCMP,” police said.

Anyone who suspects sexual exploitation of children are encouraged to report suspected offences to local police or the national tipline at www.cybertip.ca.