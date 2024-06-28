Menu

By the numbers: Heavy rain and wind hit parts of Alberta on Thursday, warnings now lifted

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, June 27, 2024'
Edmonton weather forecast: Thursday, June 27, 2024
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Phil Darlington's Thursday, June 27, 2024, evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.
As of Friday morning, all weather warnings that had been in place for parts of Alberta earlier in the week had been lifted, and Environment and Climate Change Canada released preliminary data related to what it called a “potent weather system” that brought “significant rainfall.”

In rainfall warnings in place for a large section of central and southern Alberta on Thursday, the weather agency warned some people could see nearly 80 millimetres of rain by Friday morning. Many areas were also hit with thunderstorms.

“Just like that, rain has come and gone across Alberta,” ECCC posted on X on Friday morning. “The storm lasted just over 24 hours and left plenty of moisture behind.”

Here’s a look at areas the weather agency says saw the most rainfall, and which saw the strongest wind as of 9 a.m. local time on Friday:

Rain

Kirriemuir: 79.3 mm

Halkirk: 71.4 mm

Esther: 70 mm

Fleet: 65.9 mm

Gooseberry Lake: 60.2 mm

Hemaruka: 59.2 mm

Priddis: 49.7 mm

Stavely: 48.8 mm

Cadogan: 47 mm

Sedalia: 45.9 mm

Coronation: 45.6 mm

Rocky Mountain House 44.6 mm

Linden: 44.4 mm

Calgary Inernational Airport: 44 mm

Wind

Warner: 93 km/h

Travers: 91 km/h

Priddis: 87 km/h

Milk River: 87 km/h

Del Bonita: 85 km/h

Pinhorn: 85 km/h

Raymond: 83 km/h

Mossleigh: 81 km/h

Hemaruka: 81km/h

Click to play video: 'Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada'
Cooler temps, rain helping fend off wildfires in Western Canada
