By the numbers: Heavy rain and wind hit parts of Alberta on Thursday, warnings now lifted

As of Friday morning, all weather warnings that had been in place for parts of Alberta earlier in the week had been lifted, and Environment and Climate Change Canada released preliminary data related to what it called a “potent weather system” that brought “significant rainfall.”

In rainfall warnings in place for a large section of central and southern Alberta on Thursday, the weather agency warned some people could see nearly 80 millimetres of rain by Friday morning. Many areas were also hit with thunderstorms.

“Just like that, rain has come and gone across Alberta,” ECCC posted on X on Friday morning. “The storm lasted just over 24 hours and left plenty of moisture behind.”

Just like that, rain has come and gone across Alberta. The storm lasted just over 24 h and left plenty of moisture behind. 24h totals from 30-50 mm were seen across the foothills, incl. Calgary, with amounts exceeding 70 mm near SK. #abstorm Summary: https://t.co/Eor4B2tXps pic.twitter.com/0Y2vDV4wTS — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 28, 2024

Here’s a look at areas the weather agency says saw the most rainfall, and which saw the strongest wind as of 9 a.m. local time on Friday:

Rain

Kirriemuir: 79.3 mm

Halkirk: 71.4 mm

Esther: 70 mm

Fleet: 65.9 mm

Gooseberry Lake: 60.2 mm

Hemaruka: 59.2 mm

Priddis: 49.7 mm

Stavely: 48.8 mm

Cadogan: 47 mm

Sedalia: 45.9 mm

Coronation: 45.6 mm

Rocky Mountain House 44.6 mm

Linden: 44.4 mm

Calgary Inernational Airport: 44 mm

Wind

Warner: 93 km/h

Travers: 91 km/h

Priddis: 87 km/h

Milk River: 87 km/h

Del Bonita: 85 km/h

Pinhorn: 85 km/h

Raymond: 83 km/h

Mossleigh: 81 km/h

Hemaruka: 81km/h

