Rainfall warnings issued for parts of Alberta; some areas could see up to 80mm

A large swath of Alberta, particularly in the west-central area of the province, is bracing for up to anywhere between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain to fall by Friday.

In a rainfall warning posted on its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada noted that some areas could even be hit with up to 80 mm of rain.

The weather agency said meteorologists believe some areas will see the rain begin tapering off on Thursday night but others will see precipitation continue to fall through the night.

“Areas in the foothills will see heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms begin this afternoon and intensify through the evening hours,” the ECCC said, warning that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Time to dance in the rain Alberta!

By mid-day Friday, 50-80 mm is expected along the foothills with a widespread 20-40 mm for much of central and southern Alberta.#puttherainbarrelsout #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/MxzA9jNtVZ — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 27, 2024

You can visit the ECCC website to see all weather alerts that have been issued in Alberta by clicking here.

