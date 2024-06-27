Menu

Weather

Rainfall warnings issued for parts of Alberta; some areas could see up to 80mm

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, June 26, 2024'
Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Phil Darlington's Wednesday, June 26, 2024 evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.
A large swath of Alberta, particularly in the west-central area of the province, is bracing for up to anywhere between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain to fall by Friday.

In a rainfall warning posted on its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada noted that some areas could even be hit with up to 80 mm of rain.

The weather agency said meteorologists believe some areas will see the rain begin tapering off on Thursday night but others will see precipitation continue to fall through the night.

“Areas in the foothills will see heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms begin this afternoon and intensify through the evening hours,” the ECCC said, warning that “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can visit the ECCC website to see all weather alerts that have been issued in Alberta by clicking here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Story continues below advertisement

 

