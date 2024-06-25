Menu

Canada

After a June filled with rain, mosquitoes are on the horizon for Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Rain all June long offers a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. View image in full screen
Rain all June long offers a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
The low mosquito count in Regina might have residents buzzing with relief but it won’t last much longer.

Over the last month, Regina has seen its fair share of rainfall, leaving pools of standing water across the city – prime conditions for mosquito larvae to emerge.

The rain comes at a time when the city has seen very few mosquitoes so far this year.

Across the 12 traps in the city, at this time last year, there were 869 mosquitoes in the control zone. This week, a total of 13 were trapped.

Russell Eirich, the manager of open space services with the City of Regina, expects to see the number of mosquitoes increase over the next seven days.

“We started out really dry, and so the ground was able to absorb a lot of the water that came with the rains,” Eirich said. “And now the ground is beginning to get saturated. We’re seeing the water pooling.

“If you’ve got any standing water in your backyard from any pails, any birdbaths, your rain barrels aren’t covered, please empty or cover them.

“We want to really try to get on top of mosquitoes and need residents’ help.”

Eirich adds that mosquitoes can also be avoided by staying indoors during sunrise and sunset and wearing loose-fitting clothing.

“We’re just trying to pre-warn residents that the mosquitoes are here, and they are coming,” he said.  “It’s part of summer.”

