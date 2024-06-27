‘Big Brother Canada’ cancelled after 12 seasons: ‘The end of an era’

Send this page to someone via email

Big Brother Canada is no more.

Corus Entertainment, parent company of Global News, announced the reality competition series will no longer air. The show’s 12th season, which aired on Global TV, came to a close last month.

Story continues below advertisement

“The series has been a leader in the reality TV space, always prioritizing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera, and Corus is extremely proud of its unprecedented success across our platforms over the last 12 seasons,” a memo from Global and Corus reads.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In the statement, Corus said it considered many factors in the decision, including “audience trends, available support from sponsors and advertisers, and production and licensing costs.”

Big Brother Canada was one of several international spinoffs of the original Dutch show and featured contestants, known as “houseguests,” living together for weeks at a time and cut off from access to the outside world.

Contestants’ mental, physical and emotional strength were put to the test in weekly competitions, where they would battle each other for prizes and the coveted “Head of Household” and “Power of Veto” awards. The final houseguest remaining at the end of the season would walk away with a large cash prize.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today as we say goodbye to the beloved series, we celebrate the great success and impact Big Brother Canada has had in our country and in the Canadian media landscape for over a decade,” Troy Reeb, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment said in a statement. “Global will always be proud to have been home to Big Brother Canada for 12 seasons.”

On Instagram, the official Big Brother Canada account shared the news, calling the cancellation “the end of an era.”

“Season after season, each group of Houseguests delivered their own unique dynamic and iconic moments that we will never forget,” they wrote. “But most of all, we are so thankful to have been able to go on this journey with you, the incredible Big Brother Canada fans.”