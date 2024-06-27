Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

John Banks, pioneer for LGBTQ2 rights in Canada, dies at age 80

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 5:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'LGBTQ rights trailblazer John Banks passes away leaving behind a legacy of historic activism'
LGBTQ rights trailblazer John Banks passes away leaving behind a legacy of historic activism
WATCH: A pioneer of LGBTQ2 rights in Montreal has passed away. Against all odds, and in a climate of open hostility, John Banks was a trailblazer who led the city's first ever Pride parade. As Gloria Henriquez reports, although he never wanted a life in the spotlight, his tireless efforts to promote equality lit the way for so many.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

John Banks, a pioneer of LGBTQ2 rights in Montreal has passed away at the age of 80.

Against all odds, and in a climate of open hostility, Banks was a trailblazer, leading the first gay pride parade in Montreal back in 1979, which was one of the first in the country.

“The mayor at the time was Jean Drapeau and he wanted to clean the city, so he didn’t want anymore gay bars,” said Jean Pilotte, the coordinator and Quebec’s Gay Archives and Banks’ personal friend.

Under the Drapeau administration, police raids at the city’s gay bars were common and so was violence against the community.

But Pilotte says Banks was “absolutely determined” to live out in the open and to stand up to discrimination against gay people.

So in 1979, he started what’s now known as Montreal’s first gay parade.

Story continues below advertisement

A group of about 50 friends Banks called “the pink brigade” met in Montreal’s Saint-Louis Square.

They walked about one kilometre towards La Fontaine Park and simply celebrated who they were.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Pilotte says back then, it took a lot of courage and guts and Banks certainly had both.

“Look at the way he’s dressed,” Pilotte said, pointing at a picture of the gathering. “He was defying everything.”

Montreal's first gay parade in 1979, organized by John Banks (far left, in white). View image in full screen
Montreal’s first gay parade in 1979, organized by John Banks (far left, in white). Photo provided by the Archives Gaies du Quebec. Archives Gaies du Quebec

Nearly 45 years later that small gathering has become the largest Pride parade in the Francophone world and Montreal, many say, is a better place for it.

“John was a visionary,” says Simon Gamache, the head of Montreal Pride. “What has evolved is (that) of course you have the LGBTQ people marching or also along the streets, but you have allies also.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Gamache says that during this years’ parade, there will be a special moment to honour Banks’ life.

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante also lauded Banks’ contributions to the gay community in the city.

“He was a pioneer,” Plante said.

A pioneer and a fan of culture.

Banks’ determination also led him to another improbable job.

While Hollywood actress Marlene Dietrich was on tour in Montreal, he wanted her to sign his records.

More on Canada

But when she refused to sign one of them, he challenged her.

“Well, Mme. Dietrich, you did it, so sign it,” Pilotte said Banks told Dietrich. “And she said, ‘You come in my lodge, I wanna talk to you’, and it started like that.”

Like that, he became Dietrich’s personal assistant.

Banks, Pilotte says, was larger than life.

“We’re going to miss him that’s for sure. He was a great man,” Pilotte said.

Despite the sadness, he would want those mourning his loss to do one thing.

“Keep the queer parades going,” Banks said while being interviewed for a documentary by Quebec’s Gay Archives.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices