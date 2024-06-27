‘Pretty rough around here’: Hip-hop legend Warren G walks the streets of Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Three popular West Coast hip-hop artists were in Vancouver on Tuesday night for the Cali to Canada Tour.

Snoop Dogg, Dj Quik and Warren G performed at Rogers Arena, filling thousands of seats in the venue.

But before the well-received concert, Warren G posted a video to his Instagram account, talking to the camera while walking in Vancouver’s downtown core.

“It’s a trip … the streets of Vancouver … pretty rough around here. Everywhere ain’t peaches and cream,” he said in the video. “You know being from the States, we think that (there) ain’t (other) places that are rough but it’s rough everywhere. Drugs everywhere, gang s–t everywhere.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The extent of open drug use and the appearance of violence in the streets was a surprise to the 53-year-old who hails from Long Beach, Calif.

Story continues below advertisement

He also revealed that a stranger tried to mess with him.

“I told him, ‘Check yourself, I ain’t from out here mother f–ker, you got me f—ked up,’” he said.

Snoop Dogg has also previously posted a video regarding the state of Vancouver streets. He posted the video on his Instagram in 2016.

“Look at this s–t man, y’all sweating at the border and y’all got an alley full mother f–kers that y’all let do drugs. This is terrible,” he said.

The Cali to Canada concert series has ended as Vancouver was the last stop on the tour.