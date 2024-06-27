Menu

Crime

Meth, gun parts seized in Sicamous: Canada Border Services Agency

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
CBSA strike averted as union, Ottawa reach tentative deal
A looming strike by Canada Border Services Agency workers was averted Tuesday after the union announced they have reached a tentative agreement – Jun 11, 2024
After border service officers found three silencers at Vancouver International air cargo operations in April, they launched an investigation that resulted in a significant drug haul.

“On June 4, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Sicamous RCMP, executed search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and the boat they were residing in,” officials said in a press release.

Several items were seized, including a gun with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor and approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws,” Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community.”

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

Those with information about suspicious cross-border activity, are asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

