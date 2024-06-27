Meth, gun parts seized in Sicamous: Canada Border Services Agency

Send this page to someone via email

After border service officers found three silencers at Vancouver International air cargo operations in April, they launched an investigation that resulted in a significant drug haul.

“On June 4, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Sicamous RCMP, executed search warrants on the suspect’s vehicle and the boat they were residing in,” officials said in a press release.

Several items were seized, including a gun with a defaced serial number, an over-capacity magazine, a firearm suppressor and approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

“The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada’s laws,” Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.

“The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Sicamous RCMP, have removed a dangerous firearm, prohibited devices and drugs from this community.”

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

Those with information about suspicious cross-border activity, are asked to contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.