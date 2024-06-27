Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police from all parts of B.C. head to Kelowna for Canada Day

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
FILE. Canada Day in Kelowna is a busy event. View image in full screen
FILE. Canada Day in Kelowna is a busy event. Jules Knox / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in Kelowna should expect to see more police as the city’s population swells this Canada Day weekend.

Kelowna RCMP said they have officers from detachments across the province headed to the Okanagan city in anticipation of all scenarios.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“Our officers will be seen patrolling on foot and bikes downtown Kelowna, City Park, the rail trail and several parks in the Rutland neighbourhood.”

Policing numbers will also be bolstered with specialized units from the Lower Mainland and additional BC Highway Patrol officers looking after highways in and around the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

People are also being warned that the traffic through and around the city is likely to be arduous.

Click to play video: 'Body found in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park'
Body found in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

The Kelowna municipal traffic unit will be working shifts to focus on dangerous and impaired driving.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to have everyone get to Kelowna, enjoy themselves and head home safely with zero road fatalities or injuries,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said.

“We ask motorists to slow down and make the smart choice by planning a safe ride home if they have been drinking alcohol or using any impairing substance.”

The fireworks display for Canada Day is also expected to attract a large crowd to the waterfront.

Motorists and the general public are reminded to follow all traffic control devices and celebrate responsibly.

To report a crime, contact to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous, contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices