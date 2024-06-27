Police from all parts of B.C. head to Kelowna for Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

People in Kelowna should expect to see more police as the city’s population swells this Canada Day weekend.

Kelowna RCMP said they have officers from detachments across the province headed to the Okanagan city in anticipation of all scenarios.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“Our officers will be seen patrolling on foot and bikes downtown Kelowna, City Park, the rail trail and several parks in the Rutland neighbourhood.”

Policing numbers will also be bolstered with specialized units from the Lower Mainland and additional BC Highway Patrol officers looking after highways in and around the community.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

People are also being warned that the traffic through and around the city is likely to be arduous.

1:11 Body found in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

The Kelowna municipal traffic unit will be working shifts to focus on dangerous and impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to have everyone get to Kelowna, enjoy themselves and head home safely with zero road fatalities or injuries,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said.

“We ask motorists to slow down and make the smart choice by planning a safe ride home if they have been drinking alcohol or using any impairing substance.”

The fireworks display for Canada Day is also expected to attract a large crowd to the waterfront.

Motorists and the general public are reminded to follow all traffic control devices and celebrate responsibly.

To report a crime, contact to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.

To remain anonymous, contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.