Alberta RCMP theft probe uncovers crime ring, some vehicles possibly used in Edmonton shootings

The Alberta RCMP announced Thursday that two people have been charged and a third is wanted on warrants in connection with an investigation into vehicle thefts that uncovered an “active organized crime group.”

Investigators believe the alleged crime group has been “securing large amounts of vehicles and stolen property which are being utilized in serious organized crimes, and are sold with the intent of exportation outside of Canada,” said Supt. Michael McCauley, the officer in charge of engagement and outreach with the Alberta RCMP.

View image in full screen Supt. Michael McCauley, the officer in charge of engagement and outreach with the Alberta RCMP, speaks at a news conference in Edmonton on June 27, 2024. Global News

At a news conference in Edmonton, McCauley noted that one of the vehicles related to the investigation is believed to have been used in connection with the shooting death of a man in Alberta’s capital less than three months ago. He added that another vehicle that was part of the probe is believed to be linked to a different Edmonton shooting this spring.

Since the vehicle theft investigation began, the RCMP’s auto theft unit has recovered about $500,000 worth of stolen vehicles, “devices capable of programming vehicle keys,” a radio frequency detector for locating GPS trackers in vehicles, tens of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and about $150,000 in cash.

“In March 2024, the Alberta RCMP auto theft unit identified a trend of brand-new Ford Explorers being stolen from dealerships throughout central Alberta,” McCauley said. “The thefts were sophisticated as the suspects were programming new keys for the vehicles and the vehicles were being driven off dealership lots with both sets of keys still accounted for.

“(The process of reprogramming keys is) relatively new and becoming more prevalent. Obviously the modernization of vehicles and their systems — criminals have to catch up to that modernization and they have done so to a degree.”

He said the Explorers, as well as other vehicles in the investigation, were being re-vinned, registered in Alberta with fraudulent VINs and then used in “numerous serious and violent crimes.”

“During the investigation into this crime group, the RCMP recovered documentation which identified many other potentially stolen and re-vinned vehicles that police believed were in circulation,” McCauley said. “RCMP flagged these VINs with the Canadian Police Information Centre, which have been seized by the RCMP and other police agencies in Canada.”

McCauley said the investigation resulted in numerous search warrants being executed in the Edmonton area and other parts of central Alberta.

He added that law enforcement agencies are in touch with vehicle manufacturers to help them identify technology being used that could leave vehicles vulnerable to theft.

Quinn Richard Olson, 48, of Lacombe, faces numerous charges related to theft and stolen property, as does William Blackwood, 47, of Lac Ste. Anne County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nikki Yargeau, 25, of Red Deer.

RCMP asked that anyone who has information on Yargeau’s whereabouts call their local police department or Crime Stoppers.