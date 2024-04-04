Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found in truck in north Edmonton was shot to death: police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 7:36 pm
1 min read
Suspicious truck north Edmonton View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a black truck near 145 Avenue and 94 Street on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Charles Taylor/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An autopsy confirmed that a man in his 30s whose body was found in a truck in north Edmonton on Tuesday was shot to death.

In an update Thursday, the police identified the man as 32-year-old Mohamed Abdi and said his death was homicide.

Early Tuesday morning — at around 1:30 a.m. — officers responded to calls about gunshots near 94th Street and 145th Avenue.

They found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a black truck. Witnesses described seeing a white pickup truck leaving the area, police said. A white GMC was later found on fire several blocks away near 106th Street and 155th Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said Thursday that the white truck was stolen on March 18. They’re asking anyone who saw the truck between March 18 and April 2 to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also asking that anyone with video from the area of 94th Street and 145th Avenue between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. or from 106th Street and 155th Avenue between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Edmonton shooting
Edmonton police officers responded to calls about gunshots near 94th Street and 145th Avenue on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Courtesy/Edmonton police
stolen truck edmonton homicide
Edmonton police are investigating a homicide involving a truck like this in north Edmonton on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices