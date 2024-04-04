Man found in truck in north Edmonton was shot to death: police

Send this page to someone via email

An autopsy confirmed that a man in his 30s whose body was found in a truck in north Edmonton on Tuesday was shot to death.

In an update Thursday, the police identified the man as 32-year-old Mohamed Abdi and said his death was homicide.

Early Tuesday morning — at around 1:30 a.m. — officers responded to calls about gunshots near 94th Street and 145th Avenue.

They found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a black truck. Witnesses described seeing a white pickup truck leaving the area, police said. A white GMC was later found on fire several blocks away near 106th Street and 155th Avenue.

Investigators said Thursday that the white truck was stolen on March 18. They’re asking anyone who saw the truck between March 18 and April 2 to contact police.

Police are also asking that anyone with video from the area of 94th Street and 145th Avenue between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. or from 106th Street and 155th Avenue between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Edmonton police officers responded to calls about gunshots near 94th Street and 145th Avenue on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Courtesy/Edmonton police

Edmonton police are investigating a homicide involving a truck like this in north Edmonton on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.