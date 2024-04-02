Menu

Crime

Man found dead, suspect truck set ablaze in north Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 5:39 pm
2 min read
Suspicious truck north Edmonton View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a black truck near 145 Avenue and 94 Street on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Charles Taylor/Global News
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a truck in north Edmonton early Tuesday morning. The investigation also involves a burnt-out truck found several blocks away a short time later.

At about 1:30 a.m., police received reports of gunshots in the area of 94th Street and 145th Avenue. Police arrived to find a dead man in the driver’s seat of a black truck.

Later Tuesday morning, police tape cordoned off a section of the road in the Evansdale neighbourhood. Several police officers remained at the scene, and a black barrier was set up blocking part of the driver’s side of the truck.

Police said the death is considered suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

North Edmonton truck View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a black truck near 145 Avenue and 94 Street on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Charles Taylor/Global News

Police said witnesses told officers they saw a white truck fleeing the area early Tuesday morning.

A short time later, a white truck was found on fire in the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue in the Beaumaris neighbourhood.

Police say a white GMC truck was found on fire in the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Police say a white GMC truck was found on fire in the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Courtesy / Edmonton police

Police said investigators have determined the truck was stolen on Monday, March 18. Anyone who saw the truck — driving or parked — between March 18 and Tuesday morning is asked to contact police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the white truck had visible red tape along the rear passenger tail light.

“While there are many white GMC trucks in the city, we are hopeful that someone may recognize this truck’s unique tail light whether it was driving on a roadway or noticeably parking for a period of time,” Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS homicide section said in a news release.

A file photo provided by Edmonton police of the truck that was on fire in the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
A file photo provided by Edmonton police of the truck that was on fire in the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Courtesy / Edmonton police

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area of 94th Street and 145th Avenue between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, or from the area of 106th Street and 155th Avenue between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

