Person calls police after finding man dead inside vehicle in Toronto

A person called police after finding a man dead inside of a vehicle in Toronto Thursday morning, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West just before 9 a.m.

Police said a citizen called police after finding a man dead.

A parking lot was then cordoned off, but roads did not have to be closed.

It’s not clear how the man may have died. Police said it’s being considered suspicious, noting that “all deaths are considered suspicious until deemed otherwise by the coroner.”

Anyone with information was asked to come forward.

