Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person calls police after finding man dead inside vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
The scene in the area of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West. View image in full screen
The scene in the area of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person called police after finding a man dead inside of a vehicle in Toronto Thursday morning, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West just before 9 a.m.

Police said a citizen called police after finding a man dead.

A parking lot was then cordoned off, but roads did not have to be closed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s not clear how the man may have died. Police said it’s being considered suspicious, noting that “all deaths are considered suspicious until deemed otherwise by the coroner.”

Anyone with information was asked to come forward.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices