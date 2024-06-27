Multiple Manitoba connections among Order of Canada recipients

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s list of recipients of Canada’s top honour includes some notable names with Manitoba connections.

Among the 83 appointees to the Order of Canada are award-winning actress Tina Keeper, from Norway House Cree Nation; former Winnipeg Jet Jim Kyte — the NHL‘s first deaf hockey player; Winnipeg contemporary art curator and archivist William Kirby; University of Manitoba professor emerita Estelle Simmons; and philanthropist and businesswoman Tina Jones.

#GGSimon is honoured to announce the appointment of 1 Companion, 16 Officers, 2 Honorary Officers, and 64 Members to the #OrderOfCanada. To learn more about the outstanding contributions of these individuals, visit: https://t.co/TBKgDXdRlY#GGHonours pic.twitter.com/StEjvrh4gO — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) June 27, 2024

Other high-profile appointees from across the country include pop star Avril Lavigne, former Bank of Canada governor Steven Poloz, journalist Joyce Napier and Alberta Métis artist Christi Belcourt.

The 2024 honourees will be invested into the order at ceremonies in the coming months.