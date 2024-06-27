Menu

Canada

Multiple Manitoba connections among Order of Canada recipients

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
Actress Tina Keeper, former Winnipeg Jet Jim Kyte, and philanthropist Tina Jones are among the 2024 Order of Canada recipients with local connections. View image in full screen
Actress Tina Keeper, former Winnipeg Jet Jim Kyte, and philanthropist Tina Jones are among the 2024 Order of Canada recipients with local connections. File
This year’s list of recipients of Canada’s top honour includes some notable names with Manitoba connections.

Among the 83 appointees to the Order of Canada are award-winning actress Tina Keeper, from Norway House Cree Nation; former Winnipeg Jet Jim Kyte — the NHL‘s first deaf hockey player; Winnipeg contemporary art curator and archivist William Kirby; University of Manitoba professor emerita Estelle Simmons; and philanthropist and businesswoman Tina Jones.

Other high-profile appointees from across the country include pop star Avril Lavigne, former Bank of Canada governor Steven Poloz, journalist Joyce Napier and Alberta Métis artist Christi Belcourt.

The 2024 honourees will be invested into the order at ceremonies in the coming months.

