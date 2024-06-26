SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors draft Baylor guard Ja’Kobe Walter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 10:13 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Ja’Kobe Walter has been drafted by the Toronto Raptors.

The guard from Baylor University was selected 19th overall.

Toronto also has the first pick of the second round, No. 31 overall.

The second round of the NBA Draft will begin Thursday afternoon.

Walter averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists as a freshman for the Baylor Bears last season.

France’s Zaccharie Risacher was picked first overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

