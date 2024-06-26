Crash into river along Highway 3 claims life of motorist

Send this page to someone via email

A motorist was killed on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle plunged into the Similkameen River.

Police say the crash happened along Highway 3 near Princeton, around 12:30 p.m., and that it involved a single vehicle with just one occupant.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“B.C. Ambulance and Princeton Road Rescue personnel attended, along with police, and the driver was extracted from the vehicle,” said the RCMP.

“Tragically, the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote file number 2024-950.