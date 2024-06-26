Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash into river along Highway 3 claims life of motorist

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 8:23 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A motorist was killed on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle plunged into the Similkameen River.

Police say the crash happened along Highway 3 near Princeton, around 12:30 p.m., and that it involved a single vehicle with just one occupant.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“B.C. Ambulance and Princeton Road Rescue personnel attended, along with police, and the driver was extracted from the vehicle,” said the RCMP.

Trending Now

“Tragically, the driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.”

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 and quote file number 2024-950.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices