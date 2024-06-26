Rosebud Theatre captivates audiences in tiny Alberta hamlet

Send this page to someone via email

It’s easy to drive by the hamlet of Rosebud, nestled in a cozy river valley winding through the Badlands.

The small community may not have a gas station or convenience store, but it holds one hidden treasure that makes it worth the visit for art lovers.

In 1973, LaVerne Erickson ventured into this little valley with a vision. He started a teen summer camp, eventually becoming a performing arts high school.

Erickson’s determination and passion for the arts transformed the community.

“The town was dying. There was nobody here,” said the executive director of Rosebud Theatre, Paul Muir. “I think he bought the Mercantile for a dollar.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Erickson initiated a program in the 1970s, bussing students from Calgary to Rosebud. For many of these junior high students, it was their first time in the country, marking the beginning of Rosebud’s revival.

Story continues below advertisement

From the theatre school emerged the Rosebud Theatre, a larger stage inspired by Erickson’s love of storytelling. This theatre has become the lifeblood of the community. With 230 seats, when it’s sold out, the Rosebud Theatre triples the population of the small hamlet.

Janice Perry, a regular at the theatre, has made attending a show an annual tradition with her friends. They bike, camp and head to the theatre for the finale of their weekend trip.

“I love the charming town,” said Perry. “It’s like taking a step back in time.”

The entire Rosebud experience includes a homemade gourmet buffet and a walk across the street to the theatre, where classic stories like “Little Women,” “The Sound of Music,” and “Chariots of Fire” are brought to life.

Erickson’s humble dream has brought all corners of the world to the small community. As he puts it, “You can have a global outreach if you’re willing to embrace the world.”

For more information on the Rosebud Theatre and it’s upcoming events, head to their website.