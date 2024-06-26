Murder charge approved in Sicamous homicide, suspect in custody

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a B.C. killing is behind bars after being originally released, a move that outraged the small community where the homicide occurred.

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP announced that Scott Keith McDonald, 37, of Sicamous was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jo Ann Jackson.

Last week, on June 19, police were called out to a mobile home park in Sicamous, where officers found Jackson’s body on a driveway.

RCMP said when officers arrived around 5 a.m., paramedics were providing medical assistance but that Jackson, 66, was declared dead at the scene.

Police noted that a man was arrested at the scene for manslaughter, but that he was released on June 20 “with a series of protective conditions,” including not returning to the scene.

At the time, RCMP said “Jackson’s death is believed to be an isolated incident. However, investigators believe there could be a potential public safety risk. Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns.”

That changed when the BC Prosecution Service approved the second-degree murder charge on Monday.

Police say they re-arrested McDonald that day and that he will be held in custody — pending a bail hearing — until his next court appearance in Salmon Arm on July 2.

The RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit is handling the investigation.

If you have dashcam footage within the area of Hillier Road to the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous from June 19, between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., you’re asked to contact the major crime unit’s tip line at 1-877-987-8477.