Crime

Murder charge approved in Sicamous homicide, suspect in custody

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Unprecedented’ violent crime in Sicamous'
‘Unprecedented’ violent crime in Sicamous
The last 24 months in Sicamous have been unsettling for the district. With three homicides already recorded in that time frame, officials are now pushing for a meeting with the ministry of safety to address the community's unprecedented violent crime. As Victoria Femia reports, this comes after the city's latest homicide.
The suspect in a B.C. killing is behind bars after being originally released, a move that outraged the small community where the homicide occurred.

On Wednesday, B.C. RCMP announced that Scott Keith McDonald, 37, of Sicamous was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jo Ann Jackson.

Last week, on June 19, police were called out to a mobile home park in Sicamous, where officers found Jackson’s body on a driveway.

Click to play video: 'Surrey homicide victim’s family demands answers, justice after vigil'
Surrey homicide victim’s family demands answers, justice after vigil

RCMP said when officers arrived around 5 a.m., paramedics were providing medical assistance but that Jackson, 66, was declared dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted that a man was arrested at the scene for manslaughter, but that he was released on June 20 “with a series of protective conditions,” including not returning to the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the time, RCMP said “Jackson’s death is believed to be an isolated incident. However, investigators believe there could be a potential public safety risk. Therefore, police will also be implementing additional measures within our authority in an effort to mitigate public safety concerns.”

That changed when the BC Prosecution Service approved the second-degree murder charge on Monday.

Police say they re-arrested McDonald that day and that he will be held in custody — pending a bail hearing — until his next court appearance in Salmon Arm on July 2.

The RCMP’s Southeast District major crime unit is handling the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have dashcam footage within the area of Hillier Road to the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous from June 19, between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., you’re asked to contact the major crime unit’s tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

