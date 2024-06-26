Menu

Wetaskiwin County crash involving 2 pickup trucks kills 87-year-old woman

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
An 87-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Wetaskiwin County, RCMP confirmed Wednesday.

Breton RCMP were called around 2:15 p.m. to a serious collision involving a Dodge Ram truck and a Ford Ranger at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 22.

When Breton RCMP arrived, Emergency Medical Services and fire services were already at the scene.

Mounties said the driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as an 87-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 36-year-old man, was not injured.

Trending Now

“Although the collision is still under investigation, Breton RCMP’s preliminary investigation indicates the RAM was heading northbound on Highway 22 when it collided with the Ford Ranger that entered the intersection,” police said in a news release.

“Alberta RCMP wish to extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.”

